Fire breaks out at building in Dum Dum near Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at a building in Dum Dum area in the northern part of Kolkata on Monday evening, officials said.

Eleven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that erupted in a room of the building at Dumdum Seven Tanks locality around 6:30 pm, they said.

There was no report of any fatality or injury so far, as people were safely evacuated, a fire brigade official said.

A gas cyclinder explosion is suspected to be the cause of the blaze, though the exact reason could be ascertained following an investigation, he said.

Traffic movement was disrupted for a while, as a stretch of the arterial Dum Dum Road was cordoned off to facilitate the fire fighting operation, he added.