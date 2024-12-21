Fire breaks out at building in Hyderabad; none injured, say officials

Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI) A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a building at Sattva Knowledge City located in the Madhapur area here, a Telangana Fire Department official said on Saturday.

Shaik Khaja Karimulla, the District Fire Officer of Rangareddy, said four fire tenders doused the fire that spread to the sixth floor of the building also.

The fire originated from a restaurant located on the fifth floor, the official said, adding no casualties or injuries have been reported.

TV visuals showed thick smoke emanating from the building.

He further stated that the cause of the fire will be determined after an investigation.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Sattva group said due to the high-quality safety measures in place, the blaze was quickly detected, contained, and extinguished by our well-trained on-site emergency response team.

“ There were no injuries or casualties, and the situation is now fully under control. At Knowledge City, we prioritize the safety of our employees, visitors, and infrastructure,” Sattva said, adding operations at the Knowledge City are proceeding as usual. PTI GDK ROH