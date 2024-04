New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) A fire broke out at a building in Kotla Mubarakpur area of south Delhi on Friday, officials said "We received a call regarding fire at a building at 5.20 pm. Total eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was doused at 6.30 pm. So far no causality was reported," an official of the fire department said. PTI BM AS BM AS