Fire breaks out at cafe in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a cafe in Mayur Vihar area here, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said on Monday.

The fire spread to a store adjacent to the cafe, they said.

"We received a call regarding fire at a cafe and school uniform making store at 11.40 pm on Sunday in Phase 2 and Pocket B of Mayur Vihar area. We immediately rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot. One person was rescued from the location," an official of the DFS said.

The fire is under control but three to four fire tenders are still at the location and the the cooling process is underway, he said.