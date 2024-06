New Delhi, June 19 (PTI) A fire broke out in a cake manufacturing unit in outer Delhi's Samaipur Badali Industrial area on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

No casualties have been reported so far, the official said.

A call about the fire was received at 3.30 pm and eight fire tenders were pressed into service, an official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

Further details were awaited.