Fire breaks out at cake shop in Mumbai’s Churchgate station; WR says controlled within 5 mins

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) A fire broke out at a cake shop inside the busy Churchgate railway station in Mumbai on Thursday evening, triggering concerns among commuters during the peak hours.

The Western Railway said nobody was injured in the fire, which was controlled within five minutes. Suburban services at the station remained unaffected, it said.

The incident was reported around 5.25 pm by the WR, a civic official said.

The Mumbai fire brigade rushed its teams and firefighting equipment to the spot. Police and local civic staff were also mobilised to facilitate the firefighting operation, the official said.

The fire at the shop was doused within a few minutes, he said, adding that efforts are being made to ascertain the cause of the fire and the extent of damage.

However, daily commuters had a few anxious moments as the entire concourse of the busy suburban terminal station was smoke-clogged due to the fire.

“One could barely see the indicators as the entire place was filled with smoke, which was also billowing out of the Churchgate station. Police urged commuters to stay away from the area,” said a commuter.

One of the busiest suburban stations of the Western Railway, thousands of commuters board local trains from the Churchgate terminus in the evening.

Later, the WR said in a statement that a “minor” fire incident was reported at one of the stalls at the concourse of the station. The alert staff used fire extinguishers and controlled it within five minutes, it said.

While the fire was confined to the shop selling cakes and other bakery products, railway staffers on the first floor of the six-storey building vacated as a precautionary measure, the statement added. PTI KK PR NR