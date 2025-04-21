Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Howrah's Domjur

Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) A fire broke out at a chemical factory at Domjur in West Bengal's Howrah district on Monday afternoon, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

At least 18 fire tenders have brought the blaze, noticed at the factory around 2 pm, under control, a senior officer of Domjur police station said.

"There was an ongoing strike by the workers at the factory. There was no production in the unit because of that. Some officers were working inside, and they managed to come out safely," an officer of the fire department said.

The workers agitating outside the gate of the factory fled after the fire broke out, he said.

"The fire has been brought under control. A cooling operation is underway at the moment. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained," the police officer said.