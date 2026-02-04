Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Nashik district; no injuries

Nashik, Feb 4 (PTI) A fire ravaged a factory manufacturing materials used to make incense sticks in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the fire that broke out at Malegaon MIDC in the Sinnar taluka, they said.

Several drums of a chemical used to manufacture incense sticks had been stored on the premises of the unit, Vima Aromatics. The fire intensified due to the chemical, the officials said.

“The fire was so intense that huge plumes of flames and smoke could be seen from a long distance,” an official said.

After being alerted, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and rescued the workers present at the factory. “There has been huge damage to property in the fire,” he said.

While the fire has been doused, the exact reason behind it is yet to be determined, the official added. PTI COR NR