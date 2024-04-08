Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab's Derabassi

Chandigarh, Apr 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Derabassi town in Punjab's Mohali district on Monday, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident, they said.

Thick, billowing smoke could be seen rising from the factory as several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

A police official said they received information about a fire at the factory around 3 pm. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, they added. PTI CHS SKY SKY