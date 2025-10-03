Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Solapur; no casualty

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) A fire broke out at a chemical factory in an industrial area of Maharashtra's Solapur district on Friday, police said.

There were no casualties reported in the blaze that erupted at the L and G Tulja Associates in the Chincholi MIDC area in the evening, an official said.

All workers were safe and nobody was inside the factory, he said.

The company manufactured industrial solvents, the official said, adding that the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The police and fire brigade of the MIDC and nearby areas are engaged in search and rescue efforts.

According to residents, huge plumes of smoke could be seen from a distance, and explosions were also heard.

Officials said the entire factory was gutted in the blaze, and the firefighting operation was underway till late in the evening. PTI DC ARU