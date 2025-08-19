Fire breaks out at chemical godown in Bhiwandi; none hurt

Thane, Aug 19 (PTI) A fire broke out at a chemical godown in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, and there were no casualties, an official said.

The blaze erupted at the premises in Purna village of Bhiwandi around 9 am, chief fire officer Vijay Jadhav said.

Local firefighters were pressed into service. There were no reports of casualties in the fire, the cause of which is being probed, he said.

Thick plumes of smoke and foul odour emanated in the locality, and explosions were also heard.

The official said the fire was confined to one godown and did not spread. PTI COR ARU