Fire breaks out at chemical plant in Navi Mumbai; no one hurt

Thane, Mar 22 (PTI) A fire broke out at a chemical plant in an industrial area of Navi Mumbai, and the operation to contain the blaze has continued overnight, an official said on Saturday.

There were no casualties in the fire that erupted around 11.20 pm on Friday at a polymer company in the Shirvane MIDC area on the Thane-Belapur Road, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

He said the company manufactured electrical insulation materials, epoxy products, and fibre/plastic electrical products, and the blaze spread due to the presence of highly flammable chemicals, damaging machines and materials stored on the premises.

The official said four fire brigades from different areas of Navi Mumbai were deployed to control the blaze, and fire-fighting operations have continued overnight.

Officials said nearby businesses and workers have been alerted, and precautionary measures are being taken to ensure public safety.

They said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and a probe will be conducted.