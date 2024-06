Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in two chemical units in Daphoda in Thane district's Bhiwandi township on Thursday, though there are no reports as yet of anyone getting injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze started at 8pm and two fire engines and personnel of the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation are engaged in dousing it, said TMC regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi. PTI COR BNM