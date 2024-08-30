Fire breaks out at child care ward of SLN Medical College Hospital in Odisha's Koraput

Koraput (Odisha), Aug 30 (PTI) A fire broke out at SLN Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Koraput on Friday, triggering panic among patient parties, police said.

Officials said the fire was triggered by a short circuit in the special newborn care unit.

No injury or loss of life was reported, officials said.

"At least 42 infants admitted at the SNCU were shifted to other wards and the situation was brought under control," said Sushant Kumar Sahu, superintendent of the hospital. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB