New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A fire broke out at a cloth shop in central Delhi's Karol Bagh on Monday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

"We received a call regarding a fire at a cloth showroom at 5.28 pm. A total of 14 fire tenders were pressed into service. The process of dousing the flames is going on," an official of the DFS said.

"So far, there is no information on anyone getting injured," the official added.