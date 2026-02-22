Fire breaks out at cloth shops in Delhi's Old Seelampur, over 30 tenders deployed

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a cloth shops in Delhi's Old Seelampur area on Sunday, an official said.

No casualty has been reported so far.

"We received a call at 4.22 pm regarding a fire at a cloth shop in Old Seelmapur's Shanti Mohalla area. Initially, we had sent four fire tenders. But the fire spread to other shops too. So far, we have rushed more than 30 fire tenders to douse the flames," the officer said.

Azaz Ahmed Ansari, a shop owner, said that the fire started from his cloth shop and the fire engulfed many other shops as well.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched further investigation into the matter.