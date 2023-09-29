Fire breaks out at cloth store in Cuttack

Cuttack, Sep 29 (PTI) A fire broke out at a cloth shop at Choudhury Bazaar here on Friday morning, police said.

The fire, which was first spotted on the ground floor of the three-storey building, later spread to two other floors, a fire official said, adding there were no reports of any injury or casualty in the incident.

At least seven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Dark smoke covered the area causing difficulties for fire personnel in carrying out the operation in the busy market area, officials said.

"The smoke is preventing us from entering the building," a fire services officer said.

The reason for the blaze was yet to be ascertained, an official said. PTI AAM AAM MNB