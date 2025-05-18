Fire breaks out at coaching centre in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar, no casualties

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) A fire broke out at a coaching institute located on the fourth and fifth floors of a building in central Delhi on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The incident triggered panic among students and staff, but there were no casualties, he said.

The official said they were informed at 11.08 am regarding a blaze on Bada Bazar Road in Old Rajinder Nagar.

"Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control by 12:20 pm," he added.

Preliminary investigation suggests the fire started due to a suspected short circuit. Further investigation is underway, the official said. PTI BM OZ OZ