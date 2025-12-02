Fire breaks out at company in Digha MIDC

Thane, Dec 2 (PTI) A fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon at a company located in Digha industrial area near here and was quickly brought under control, officials said.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) Disaster Management Cell received information about the incident at 1.30 pm, said disaster control chief Sachin Kadam.

The fire had erupted on the premises of Sulzer Pumps India Pvt Ltd, and a fire engine and water bowser from Airoli Fire Station were dispatched, he said.

The blaze was brought under control in about 45 minutes and cooling operations were underway, said Kadam.

There were no reports of casualties and the exact cause of the fire was yet to be determined, he said. PTI COR KRK