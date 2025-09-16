Fire breaks out at Congress leader's hotel in Amethi, no casualties reported

Amethi (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A fire broke out at a hotel owned by Amethi Congress district president Pradeep Singhal in the Bahadurpur area, officials said on Tuesday.

The blaze started around 3.30 am in a store room located on the third floor of Naina Resorts, they said.

Fire tenders, along with the hotel's in-house fire safety system, brought the flames under control, the Congress leader told PTI.

He said no casualties were reported in the incident and attributed the cause of the fire to a short circuit. A probe is on in the matter to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.