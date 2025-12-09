Fire breaks out at cotton unit in Andhra

Adoni (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 9 (PTI) A fire broke out at a cotton processing unit here in Kurnool district on Tuesday, causing significant damage to stored cotton, though no casualties were reported, a police official said.

The incident occurred when sparks erupted from machines that were in continuous use during the peak cotton harvesting season, leading to the blaze spreading rapidly due to the highly inflammable nature of cotton.

"A fire erupted at a cotton processing unit in Kurnool district on Tuesday, damaging large quantities of stored cotton but causing no injuries," Adoni Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Hemalatha told PTI.

According to police, the owner of the cotton unit claimed that more than 2,500 quintals of cotton was damaged in the accident and added that such incidents are common during this season.

Meanwhile, fire department officials reached the spot and doused the flames from spreading further into the premises, ensuring there was no harm to workers or nearby structures.

Hemalatha noted that a similar incident had occurred in another unit last year and said that precautions and equipment checks are being reviewed to avoid repeat accidents during the high-risk harvesting period. PTI MS STH SA