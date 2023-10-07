Fire breaks out at cracker shop in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Attibele in Anekal taluk here on Saturday, police said.

Four persons including the shop owner sustained minor injuries, they said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm, police said, adding fire-fighters are at the spot.

"A firecracker shop caught fire following which four people have sustained minor injuries. Five fire engines have been pressed into operations. Fire is under control now," Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) Mallikarjun Baladandi said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said. PTI AMP KH