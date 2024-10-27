Fire breaks out at cracker shop in Hyderabad, woman injured

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI) A woman sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out in a cracker shop in Abids here on Sunday night, police said.

The fire occurred when the material (firecrackers) were being kept in the shop, a senior police official said based on preliminary investigation.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze has been brought under control, he said.

A woman suffered minor injuries to her hand and she has been shifted to hospital, police said.

TV visuals showed flames erupting from the shop and crackers bursting even as people were seen rushing out of the store.

Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK KH