Fire breaks out at Delhi BJP office, no casualties reported

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Delhi BJP office located in central Delhi on Thursday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No casualties were reported during the incident, they said.

According to the officials, they received a call around 4.25 pm reporting a fire incident at the BJP head office in Pandit Pant Marg.

"Three fire tenders were pressed into service," the DFS official said, adding that the fire was brought under control within a few minutes.

Police was further informed to investigate the matter, DFS official said.

Party office statement claimed that there was a short circuit in electricity meter box at Delhi BJP office at around 4.15 pm which triggered a minor fire incident.

"The NDMC electric staff and fire brigade team reached the office in less then 15 minutes. The fire was controlled by 4.30 pm. Only electricity of the office has been turned off which may take few hours to restore. There was no damage of property and no one was injured," BJP said in a statement.