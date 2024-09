New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A fire broke out at a chemical godown in northwest Delhi on Sunday with no reports of any casualty so far, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

A call was received at 8.45 am regarding a blaze in a chemical godown at Shahbad Daultapur village and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire official said.

He said efforts were underway to put out the blaze. PTI BM OZ OZ