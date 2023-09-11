Fire breaks out at Delhi factory, no casualty

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a plastic granules factory in Bhorgarh area on the outskirts of Delhi on Monday, a fire department official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.

Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, the official said, adding that a cooling operation was underway.

Prima facie, it appears that a short circuit caused the fire, however, the exact cause will be ascertained after a probe, the official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the fire broke out at around 6 am. PTI BM RHL