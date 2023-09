New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A minor fire broke out at a hospital in northwest Delhi on Tuesday, officials said.

Information regarding the fire at Deep Chand Hospital was received at 10.20 am and four to five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It was brought under control by 10.35 am and no one was injured, they said.

A malfunction in the compressor of a fridge on the first floor of the hospital is said to be the cause of the fire, they said. PTI NIT RHL