New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) A minor fire broke out at the Delhi Jal Board office in Rohini Sector-25 on Friday, an official from the Delhi Fire Services said.

No casualties were reported.

"We received a call about a fire in a stack of plastic pipes at 3:08 pm. Four fire engines were immediately dispatched to the spot. The teams controlled the fire completely within 40 minutes. No injuries were reported," the official said.