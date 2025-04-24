Fire breaks out at Delhi's Bhagirath Place; no casualties

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A fire broke out Thursday in a godown storing electrical items in Bhagirath Place here, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said. No casualties were reported.

The blaze was reported around 1.49 pm, with flames emerging from the second floor of the building, he said.

The DFS dispatched eight tenders to the spot, bringing the fire under control within two hours.

Preliminary reports suggest the fire originated from the storage of electrical decorative items. PTI BM BM VN VN