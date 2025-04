New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market on Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

"We received a call regarding fire incident in a shop at 2.05 pm and rushed two fire tenders. We have also informed the police about the matter," the official said.

More fire tenders will be deployed if needed, he said, adding that there was no information regarding any injuries to anyone so far. PTI BM NB NB