Fire breaks out at Dey's Medical plant in Kolkata, no injuries reported

Kolkata: A fire broke out at Dey’s Medical medicine manufacturing plant in south Kolkata on Saturday, engulfing the vicinity in thick black smoke, officials said.

The blaze was reported at the Bondel Gate area where the plant is located around 4 pm, following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

"Seven fire tenders have been deployed to control the fire. So far, there are no reports of anyone being trapped or any casualties," an official said.

Local police also reached the site. Firefighters are facing difficulty in accessing the narrow lanes surrounding the plant.

Some workers at the plant said they came out after experiencing breathing problems due to the thick smoke, and confirmed that repair work was underway at the facility.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The situation remains challenging as the facility reportedly houses a large quantity of chemicals and other flammable materials, making it difficult to predict when it will be fully brought under control.

The local councillor said residents have long raised concerns about the storage of chemicals in such a densely populated area.