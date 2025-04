New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at the Dilli Haat at INA in South Delhi on Wednesday night, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

"We received a call regarding fire at Dilli Haat Market INA at 8.55 pm and have deployed 13 fire engines at the spot. Further operation is underway," he said.

Dilli Haat is a popular art and craft mart and also has a food plaza.

Further details of the incident are awaited. PTI BM HIG HIG