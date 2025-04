Bhandara, Apr 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at a waste dump yard in Tumsar in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday, though no one was injured in the incident, an official said.

The blaze started some time after 12:30pm and authorities were informed by a worker of a container truck that had arrived at the site to dump waste, he said.

"It was brought under control soon after by fire tenders. There are no reports of injuries to anyone," the official added.