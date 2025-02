Thane, Feb 11 (PTI) A fire broke out at a dumping yard in the Turbhe area of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, and no casualty was reported in the incident, a civic official said.

Five fire engines were battling the blaze that erupted around 2 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

He said efforts are on to control the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR ARU