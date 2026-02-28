Fire breaks out at dyeing unit in Bhiwandi; no casualties

Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) A fire broke out at a dyeing unit in an industrial area in Maharashtra's Thane district, and there were no casualties in the incident, civic officials said on Saturday.

The blaze erupted after midnight on the premises in Khoka compound near Kalyan Naka in Bhiwandi town, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

Four fire engines from the Bhiwandi and one from Kalyan were engaged in efforts to control the blaze, and the operation has continued overnight, he said.

There were no casualties in the incident, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained and further details are awaited.