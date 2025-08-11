Fire breaks out at eatery cart in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) A fire broke out at a street vendor's eatery cart near Sector-21 Metro Station in Dwarka after a small gas cylinder exploded, police said on Monday.

The incident was reported around 5.30 pm on Sunday when the staff noticed smoke from the service road near the metro station. A police team reached the spot and found that the blaze had been doused, they said.

The vendor was identified as Monish and sold momos on his cart. He told police that the explosion occurred due to heat affecting the small cylinder kept on his e-rickshaw-mounted cart. He said no one was injured in the incident, police said.

Police said Monish had earlier faced action under sections 83 and 97 of the Delhi Police Act on July 31 for an unrelated matter.

"The fire did not spread, and no casualties were reported. The vendor only informed our personnel about the incident after the fire was extinguished," a senior police officer said. PTI SSJ HIG HIG