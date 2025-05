Kolkata, May 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at an electrical equipment shop in central Kolkata's Poddar Court area on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

Six fire engines were engaged to douse the blaze that broke out at the shop located on the ground floor of a six-storey building around 12.05 pm, he said.

"The place has been evacuated, and no one is hurt. At the moment, the fire is under control," he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI SCH SOM