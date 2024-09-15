Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) A fire broke out in factory on Lawrence Road Industrial area in northwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

According to the officials, no casualty or injury was reported as the fire was brought under control.

"We received a call regarding fire in a factory at 12.19 pm. Total of 19 fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze has been brought under control. No injuries have been reported," the official said. PTI BM NB NB