New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) A fire broke out at a factory near Nilothi village area in outer Delhi on Friday night, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No injury has been reported so far, they said.

"We got a call regarding fire in a factory at 9.06 pm. A total of 28 fire tenders were rushed to the site. So far, no injuries has been reported," a DFS officer said. PTI BM NB NB