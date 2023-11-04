Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a factory in the Bawana Industrial Area here on Saturday morning, officials said.

A call was received around 9 am about the fire in the factory located at G Block of Bawana, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

At least 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, the official said, adding that the fire was at the ground and first floors of the two-storey building.

No one was injured, the official said. PTI ALK RC