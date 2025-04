New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing factory in the Narela area of Delhi on Tuesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The official said they received a call regarding the fire at 9.34 am and it took more than eight hours to douse the flames completely.

"We rushed 10 fire engines to the spot. The firefighting operation continued till 6.05 pm. No one was injured," he said. PTI SSJ BM RHL