Fire breaks out at factory in east Delhi, no casualties

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) A fire broke out at a garments factory in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Tuesday morning, officials said, adding that no casualty was reported.

The fire department was informed at 9.55 am and six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze in the four-storey factory, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

He said the fire was doused in two hours.

Due to hanging wires and narrow lanes, the fire tenders faced a daunting task in reaching the spot.

A video surfaced on social media in which workers were seen snapping off the entangled wires in the lanes to make way for the fire tenders.

"As soon as I spotted the fire, I immediately informed the authorities. Fire tenders were delayed due to the narrow lanes here. I would request the government to send smaller fire tenders which could easily enter such lanes," local resident Manoj Jain told PTI Videos.

Assistant Divisional Officer (DFS) Yashwant Singh Meena said the fire erupted on the first floor of the four-storey building.

"The blaze soon spread to the other floors. We managed to control it by 11.54 am. A cooling operation was conducted later," he added.

Factory workers told the officials that the fire broke out due to the short circuit in the metre board on first floor but the actual reason will be ascertained only after the police probe, Meena said. PTI ALK RPA