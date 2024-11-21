Massive fire breaks out at textile factory in Noida Sector 63, no casualties

Noida (UP): A massive fire broke out at a textile factory here on Thursday, a fire department official said.

No casualties were reported.

A security guard working at a neighbouring company alerted the police about the fire at the SDS garment company in Sector 63, officials said.

"The fire was reported around 5 am, after which 10 fire engines were dispatched to the site," Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said, adding it took four hours to control the blaze.

No one was present at the factory when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire remains unclear and an assessment of the damage is currently underway, Choubey said.