New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) A big fire broke out at a factory in Bawana industrial area of outer Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said they received an information about a fire in a factory at 5.05 pm.

"A fire call was reported from the Bawana industrial area. A total of 17 fire tenders were pressed into service. Our teams are still trying to douse the flames. More fire tenders will be rushed to the spot," a DFS official said. PTI BM BHJ