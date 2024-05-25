Fire breaks out at factory in outer Delhi's Mundka, robot used to control blaze

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at a car accessories manufacturing factory located at Mundka industrial area in outer Delhi on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident and a robot was used to control over the fire, they said.

According to officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), they received a call at 4.30 pm reporting that a fire broke out in the factory, located near metro pillar number 610.

At least 28 fire tenders were pressed into service and they doused off the fire at 9 pm. A robot water bowser was sent inside the premises to control the fire, a DFS official said.

The factory is located in a single-storey house, spread over a larger area.

Thick black smoke was seen at the site due to the chemicals and plastic items kept in the factory, the officer added. PTI ALK MNK MNK