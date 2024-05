New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a factory located in the Narela area of outer Delhi on Thursday evening, officials said.

They said a call about the fire was received around 8 pm and 14 fire tenders were pressed into action.

Eight more fire tenders were sent to the spot after the flames engulfed the entire factory, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The official said the dousing operation is underway and there were no reports of any injuries. PTI ALK IJT IJT