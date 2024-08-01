Fire breaks out at factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri, no one injured

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A fire broke at a plastic moulding factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri area on Thursday morning and no one was injured in the incident, officials said.

According to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the fire broke out on the first floor of the two-storey building at 9.40 am.

Four fire tenders, which were pressed into service, brought the blaze under control within an hour.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit at the first floor, the official said. PTI ALK BHJ BHJ