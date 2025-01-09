Fire breaks out at factory near Delhi's Mansarovar Park Metro Station, 25-year-old man charred to death

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died after a fire broke out at a factory near Mansarovar Park Metro Station during the early hours of Thursday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

"The charred body of the victim, identified as Ajeet, was found in the store room on the second floor," said Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg.

He said that the fire erupted around 1:38 am in the store room of Copper Lite Metals Private Limited located in a building spread over 200 square yards with a basement and three floors.

The store room, spanning 50 square yards on the second floor, was engulfed in flames when the fire tenders arrived, added Garg.

According to the DFS, a total of five fire engines were sent to the site and the blaze was brought under control after extensive firefighting.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The victim's body was handed over to the police for further investigation. PTI BM AS AS