Fire breaks out at flat in west Delhi's Vikaspuri, no one injured

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) A fire broke out at a flat in a multi-storey apartments in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Saturday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident but the household items were gutted, the officials said. According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call about the fire was received at 8.10 am and four fire tenders were sent to the spot.

The fire engines took an hour to bring the blaze under control, the DFS official said. He added that the fire is suspected to have caused due to a short circuit in the flat.

Further investigations are underway, the officials said.