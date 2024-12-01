Fire breaks out at flower market near Howrah bridge

Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) A fire broke out at the iconic flower market on the banks of river Hooghly near Howrah bridge here on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

Advertisment

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, he said.

A few flower shops at the market, which is also a tourist attraction for its size and variety, were gutted in the fire that broke out at 12.50 pm, he said.

No one was injured in the incident, a police officer said.

Advertisment

The blaze was brought under control at 1.30 pm, the Fire Brigade official said.

The reason for the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said. PTI AMR RG